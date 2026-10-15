Oh My Girl’s Hyojung charts new solo course with first EP ‘Lost&Found’

The six-song record shares the message that the journey of life, no matter how exhausting, is the best part.

Hyojung, a member of girl group Oh My Girl, is reflecting on her journey with her first solo EP since her debut, filled entirely with songs that she took part in writing and composing.

In the first EP in the singer’s 11-year career as a K-pop artist, “Lost&Found” conveys the message about finding your own path in life. The album contains six tracks, including the lead track, “Unmapped.”

“I am truly happy to showcase this EP that I had been working on step by step,” Hyojung said in a press release marking the EP’s release on Thursday. “I am especially ecstatic that I get to fill the album with songs I have personally written. I hope this album marks the beginning of my new journey [as a solo artist] and helps me discover new sides of myself.”

The message of the title track “Unmapped” is clear: The journey, no matter how exhausting, is the best part.

“Even when you feel lost in life, that [confusion] is the process of mapping yourself in this big map we call life,” the singer said. “I wanted to convey the message that as long as you are on a quest to find your true self, that confusion is more than worth it. I hope my listeners can find comfort with my song when they feel lost in life.”

Although she is known for her bright, positive energy, she, too, has had doubts and often felt lost in life, she said.

“Honestly, I too am still unsure of where my journey would ultimately end at,” the singer said. “I just want to fully soak in and enjoy the path I am currently on right now. I am ready to accept my ultimate destination, no matter what it looks like.”

The singer is hosting a full live performance session at the Xscala theater in Jung District, central Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the release. Titled “Hyojung 1st Live ‘Lost&Found,’” the show will also be held in Tokyo on Nov. 1.

Singer Hyojung, a member of girl group Oh My Girl DSP MEDIA

“I am so excited to interact and sing with the fans,” the singer said. “You can see a whole new side of me, performing with a full live band. I am planning on performing original tracks that I have released since my debut.”

Her final message was to the fans.

“My journey so far has always been filled with light thanks to my fandom, Miracle,” the singer added. "I hope my new EP cheers my fandom up! Thank you for always being there for me."

Hyojung debuted as a member of Oh My Girl in 2015 under WM Entertainment, best known for its songs "Cupid" (2015), "Closer" (2015), "A-ing" (2016), "Secret Garden" (2018) and "Nonstop" (2020).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]