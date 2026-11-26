The family of “Ode to My Father 2" laughs together outside a Korean grocery store in an image from the film's launch video, released by CJ ENM on Nov. 26. The film opens during the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday. CJ ENM

Director Yoon Je-kyun’s sequel to the 14-million-ticket hit will open during next year’s Lunar New Year holiday.

“Ode to My Father 2,” the sequel to the 2014 hit film seen by more than 14 million people, will open during the Lunar New Year holiday next year, distributor CJ ENM said Thursday.

Director Yoon Je-kyun, who took the helm on the first film, will be directing the sequel as well.

Actors Lee Sung-min, Kang Ha-neul, Moon So-ri, Kim Geum-soon, Jung Sung-il, Park Jin-joo and Woo Ji-hyun will play members of one family in the film.

The film centers on Jinman, played by Lee, who has made his living at the Gukje Market in Busan throughout the years. Jinman clashes with his youngest son, Seju, played by Kang, who chooses a different life from the one his father hoped for.

The poster is designed to look like a faded old photograph, featuring Seju piggybacking on his dad, Jinman.

The launch poster for “Ode to My Father 2" shows Jin-man, played by Lee Sung-min, carrying his young son Se-ju on his back. The film opens during the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday. CJ ENM

“A place I can go back to, whatever the situation I’m in, because it’s family,” Lee said in the video.

Yon directed both “Haeundae” (2009) and “Ode to My Father” (2014), each of which sold more than 10 million tickets, a milestone in the Korean film industry. The first film of the series, starring Hwang Jung-min, depicts the life of a man who went through Korea’s turbulent postwar decades.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]