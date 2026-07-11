North American trailer for 'Hope' released ahead of regional debut in September

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'Leviticus' takes top prize for world features at Bifan
The queer horror film took both the Best of Bucheon and audience awards in the world features category at this year’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.
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G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation launches World Heritage preservation campaign
Ahead of the Unesco World Heritage Committee session in Busan, the star is urging online pledges and donations to help preserve World Heritage sites.
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BTS's agency vows to fight U.S. copyright suit over hit single 'Swim'
BigHit Music denies copying claims over the boy band's Billboard No. 1 single and says it will fight the case in court.
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IU, Lee Jong-suk end relationship after four years
The celebrity power couple has split, with Lee's agency adding that the two stars intend to remain good colleagues.