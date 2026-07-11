North American trailer for 'Hope' released ahead of regional debut in September

Na Hong-jin, the director of "Hope," speaks at a press conference following a screening for the film at a Megabox theater in Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 6. NEWS1

Na Hong-jin’s action thriller, set near the DMZ and featuring villagers under attack by a mysterious creature, will open in North America on Sept. 9 after its Korean release.

A North American trailer for the film "Hope" was released Friday ahead of the movie's release in the region, distributor Plus M Entertainment said.

"Hope" is an action thriller film directed by Na Hong-jin that depicts a battle between a mysterious creature and residents of a village in Hope, located near the demilitarized zone.

The trailer was uploaded on YouTube on Friday, showing scenes of Hope residents coming under attack by an unidentified creature.

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"Hope" will open in North American theaters on Sept. 9, while opening in Korean box offices on Wednesday.

The film was invited to compete for the Palme d'Or awards at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, although it left without an award.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



