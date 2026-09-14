Nolan's 'Odyssey' tops Korean box office for 40th straight day

A person walks in front of promotional materials of "The Odyssey" at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 6. NEWS1

Christopher Nolan's epic has drawn 10.8 million viewers, becoming the seventh most-watched foreign film in Korean history.

Christopher Nolan's adventure-packed epic "The Odyssey" has dominated the Korean box office for the 40th consecutive day, drawing another 449,000 viewers over the weekend after passing the 10 million audience mark, data showed Monday.

The film, which opened Aug. 5, accounted for 51.5 percent of all ticket sales from Friday to Sunday, staying atop the weekend chart for the sixth straight week. It has attracted a total audience of 10.8 million, becoming the seventh most-watched foreign film in Korean history.

Based on Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey," the film follows the perilous homecoming journey of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, the Greek king of Ithaca, after winning the Trojan War. Its star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Zendaya.

The Hollywood horror film "Obsession" trailed in second place with 176,000 admissions over the three-day period, representing an 18.6 percent market share. Its running total stood at 474,000, with distributors expecting it to cross the 500,000 mark this week.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" slipped to third with 84,000 viewers, bringing its cumulative total to 8.93 million.

Rounding out the top five were "The Drama," starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, with 29,000 admissions, and the Korean film "Road to Gyeong-ju," starring Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam and Lee Yeon, with 17,000.





Yonhap