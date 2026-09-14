Nolan's 'Odyssey' tops Korean box office for 40th straight day

Read more
-
Riize to release 2nd studio album next spring
The K-pop boy band will release a prologue single on Oct. 26 before its second full-length album arrives next spring.
-
The Boyz moves group activities to new label 78 Records
The nine-member group has moved its collective activities to newly formed 78 Records after winning its contract dispute with One Hundred Label.
-
‘Possible Love’ wins Venice as Lee Chang-dong confronts pain beyond cinema’s genre escape routes
“Possible Love” earned Korea its first Venice Grand Jury Prize with an unflinching portrait of layoffs, inequality and human connection.
-
Kim Soo-hyun prevails in Mido fee case
A final court ruling rejected the Swiss watch brand's demand that Kim Soo-hyun return roughly $430,000 in advertising fees.