NMIXX to make Japanese debut with best-of album in December

The 12-track release will feature “Blue Valentine” (2025) and Japanese-language versions of the girl group’s previously released songs.

Girl group NMIXX will make its official Japanese debut on Dec. 9 with the best-of album “N=MIXX,” JYP Entertainment said Friday.

The 12-track album will include “Blue Valentine” (2025), the title track from the group’s first full-length album, along with Japanese-language versions of previously released songs.

The group launched its first world tour, “EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER,” at Inspire Arena in Incheon in November last year. Ahead of its Japanese debut, NMIXX will hold concerts at Keio Arena Tokyo on Aug. 8 and 9 as part of the tour.

NMIXX, currently made up of members Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, debuted with the single album “Ad Mare” (2022). Its recent releases include the fourth EP “Fe3o4: Forward” (2025), first full-length album “Blue Valentine” (2025) and fifth EP “Heavy Serenade” (2026).





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]