NMIXX to cap off world tour with three-night Incheon encore

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Band Lucy's Choi Sang-yeop to tie the knot
Choi Sang-yeop will marry his noncelebrity partner, and details of the wedding ceremony, such as the date or venue, will not be disclosed out of respect for them, his agency said.
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Stray Kids nabs ninth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with 'This & That,' ties the Rolling Stones
The group's 10th effort gave it the second-most chart toppers among groups in list's history, trailing only the Beatles.
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One idol tried to unionize K-pop. Almost no one followed.
A former Teen Top member withdrew a proposed idol union after it drew only two listed members, exposing fears over agency power and legal uncertainty.
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Girl group Lightsum to release new song for Japanese debut
The six-member girl group will release “Doushite” on Sept. 23, its first full-group release since 2024.