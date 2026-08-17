NMIXX to cap off world tour with three-night Incheon encore

The JYP girl group will wrap its first world tour with finale concerts at Inspire Arena from Nov. 27 to 29.

NMIXX will return to Incheon in November for three encore concerts that will close out the girl group's first world tour, JYP Entertainment said Monday.

The six-member act will perform at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Nov. 27, 28 and 29 as the finale of its “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” tour.

NMIXX kicked off the tour at the same venue with two sold-out concerts on Nov. 29 and 30 last year.

Through the “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” world tour, the girl group performed in 17 cities, holding 21 shows across Europe, North America and Asia.

The concert's European leg was the group's first stand-alone concerts in the region and their six performances in North America sold out.

Tickets for the upcoming Incheon concert will be announced later through the group's official social media channels.

NMIXX debuted on Feb. 22, 2022, with the single “Ad Mare” under JYP Entertainment. The group is best known for “Blue Valentine” (2025), the title track of its first full-length album released last October. NMIXX is also preparing for its Japanese debut with “N=MIXX” compilation album on Dec. 9.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]