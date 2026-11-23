The Japanese girl group will release the festive Christmas single “Jolly Jolly” on Dec. 2 ahead of its sixth Japanese debut anniversary.

Japanese girl group NiziU will release its first holiday song “Jolly Jolly” on Dec. 2, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.

The release will also celebrate the sixth anniversary of the group's Japanese debut in 2020.

“Jolly Jolly” is a festive Christmas song featuring upbeat piano riffs and sweeping string melodies, the agency said.

Ahead of the song's official release, a short version will be unveiled on social media platforms on Tuesday. A music video teaser for the song was also released Saturday.

Following the holiday release, NiziU is set to release its third EP “You're the best" on March 17. The EP will mark the group's first Japanese EP in 11 months since its second EP “Good Girl But Not For You.”

NiziU was formed through the audition program “Nizi Project” (2020), which aimed to create a girl group primarily targeting the Japanese market using K-pop's training and production systems. The group debuted with “Step and a step” in 2020.

The group made its Korean debut three years later with the single “Press Play” (2023), and released its first Korean EP "Sour Grapes" in September.

NiziU kicked off its second winter tour, “NiziU Live with U 2026-2027 ‘Who? U! NiziU Fes.,’” on Sunday in Hyogo, Japan. The group is scheduled to hold a total of 11 performances across Japan during the tour.





By KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]