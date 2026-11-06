NewJeans contracts lacked protections for minors, gave HYBE broad rights: Report

A promotional photo of girl group NewJeans released in May 2024, before former member Danielle, second from left, was ousted from the group in December 2025 ADOR

A New York Times report found the deals signed when the members were aged between 14 and 17 imposed stricter limitations on the artists than the government's standard contract.

Contracts signed by the members of girl group NewJeans when they were between 14 and 17 years old lacked provisions to protect minors and gave the agency extensive rights to exploit their likenesses even after the terms had expired, according to The New York Times.

The contracts signed by the five NewJeans members with their agency ADOR, a label under K-pop powerhouse HYBE, while they were minors imposed greater restrictions on the artists' rights than the Korean government's standard exclusive contract, the U.S. outlet reported Thursday.

The government's standard K-pop contract is a template that guarantees minors' physical and mental health, the right to education and the right to adequate sleep and rest. The contracts signed by the members lacked restrictions on the wearing of overly revealing clothing or working excessively long hours.

HYBE responded to The New York Times, saying that the contracts comply with laws protecting minors and that the government's standard contract is a nonbinding guideline. The company also said the members' parents had agreed to the changes in the contract terms.

ADOR also released a statement Friday in response to the report, explaining that HYBE labels sign "the government's standard supplementary agreement for minors with all trainees."

The agency also stressed that the contract terms were finalized after extensive discussions involving the artists and their legal representatives.

"The draft contracts were shared on Jan. 7, 2022, and the agreements were signed in April following three months of extensive discussions, including Q&A sessions, email exchanges and negotiations over revisions reviewed by lawyers representing the artists," ADOR said.

ADOR also said that the mother of one member, who it says is currently involved in a dispute with the agency, had requested a revision to a clause requiring artists to immediately notify the company of any attempted tampering by third parties. The agency said the requested change was not made, but that the mother expressed no further objections after receiving an explanation from the agency.

HYBE’s headquarters stands in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 28. YONHAP

However, The New York Times noted the contracts prohibited "insincere attitudes," "neglect of self-management" and "inappropriate romantic relationships." They also restricted members from making statements that could damage the company's reputation, regardless of whether the statements were true.

Experts who reviewed the contracts pointed out that such provisions gave the agency broad discretion to determine what constituted a breach of contract.

ADOR noted that its clause prohibiting the artists from speaking out against agency were to address the potential for defamation, which is a criminal offense in Korea.

"The inclusion of this clause is intended to prohibit conduct that constitutes the criminal offense of defamation," ADOR said. "Contracts with international brands sometimes impose even broader obligations to maintain appropriate conduct than those in Korea."

"Preventing inappropriate romantic relationships that could cause public controversy is also necessary to protect the artists. The clause was included in the contracts with the consent of the artists' parents."

The contracts also required the members to cover a substantial portion of expenses incurred during their trainee years, including cosmetic surgery and beauty treatments.

HYBE countered that it neither requires nor encourages artists to undergo cosmetic surgery or procedures against their wishes. The company added that ADOR had covered NewJeans' trainee expenses, allowing the members to begin receiving earnings shortly after their debut.

The method used to calculate exit fees also drew controversy.

Girl group NewJeans ADOR

Unlike the government's standard contract, which calculates penalties based on average monthly revenue projected over the months left in the contract, the NewJeans agreements counted only months in which revenue was generated when calculating average monthly revenue, which experts say potentially results in higher penalties.

HYBE argued that the calculation method was consistent with industry standards and that the exit penalties would not actually increase because its artists generate revenue every month.

ADOR's statement followed suit, stating that "the financial impact remains the same, and the changes do not put the artists at a disadvantage."

"Although the NewJeans contracts stipulate that only months in which revenue was generated are counted, regardless of the length of the artists' entertainment activities, the group began generating substantial revenue immediately after its debut and continues to earn significant revenue from streaming and other sources," ADOR said. "As a result, the only period without revenue was before the group's debut, meaning the provision has exactly the same practical effect as the government's standard contract."

The agency also underscored that the provision applies "only in highly exceptional circumstances."

"[This provision applies] when an artist unilaterally terminates the contract during its term or materially breaches its terms with the intention of terminating it, despite the company having faithfully fulfilled its obligations.

The contracts also contained provisions allowing the agency to continue using the members' names, faces and voices after their contracts ended, or to authorize third parties to use them.

The outlet noted that the provisions could potentially extend to AI-generated voice clones and chatbots, although their legal enforceability remains unclear.

However, ADOR claimed the use of artists' images and voices in AI-generated content would require their individual consent.

"The NewJeans contracts include provisions protecting the members' personal rights, and any use of their images or voices in AI-generated content would require their individual consent," ADOR said.

Girl group NewJeans ADOR

The agreements also allowed the agency to continue selling or repackaging NewJeans' music after the contracts ended while reducing the share of revenue paid to the members.

In response, ADOR said that if a former agency used an artist's intellectual property without authorization to pursue additional business ventures after the artist had signed with another agency, it could violate Korean laws, including the Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act.

"The company is fully aware of these legal risks and has absolutely no reason or plans to use the artists' intellectual property without authorization in violation of the law," ADOR said.

ADOR also called on The New York Times to clarify the circumstances surrounding the signing of the contracts.

"We explained to The New York Times, with supporting evidence, that the NewJeans contracts were negotiated and finalized by then-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, a vice president appointed by Min, the individual members and their parents, and legal representatives for some of the members, before being signed by the parties involved," ADOR said. "We also asked the newspaper to make clear in its article that Min was a party to the contracts, but our request was not accepted."

"We have no choice but to provide this explanation, as contracts and litigation documents accessible only to the parties involved have been leaked to foreign media outlets and are being used as a tool to attack K-pop."

NewJeans debuted as a five-member girl group in July 2022, with members Haerin, Hyein, Hanni, Minji and Danielle. It quickly rose to become one of the biggest names in K-pop.

However, nearly two years into its debut, NewJeans went on hiatus due to multiple legal battles. In April 2024, a dispute began between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min, the creative force behind NewJeans, following allegations of an attempted management takeover. The NewJeans members claimed that their exclusive contracts with ADOR were terminated in November 2024, accusing the agency of breaching them.

ADOR disputed the move and sued to confirm the validity of the contracts. A Seoul court sided with the agency in 2025. Haerin, Hyein, Hanni and Minji are confirmed to be back with ADOR.





Updated, Nov. 6, 2026: Added information from ADOR's statement in response to The New York Times' report.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL, KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]