Boy band ZeroBaseOne poses for photos during a press showcase for its first full-length album “Never Say Never,” at Blue Square in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Sept. 1, 2025. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Now a five-member ensemble, the boy band will release its first album in eight months as a full group.

Boy band ZeroBaseOne will return with a new album on Jan. 18, 2027.

The group revealed the release date at the end of its performance at the 2026 MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, displaying a sign reading “Jan. 18, 2027.”

The upcoming release will be the band's first full-group album in eight months, following its sixth EP, “Ascend-,” released in May.

The album's title and tracklist have not yet been disclosed.

ZeroBaseOne, now a five-member group, has balanced group activities with unit and solo projects both at home and in Japan this year.





Yonhap