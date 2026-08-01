New ‘Spider-Man’ fastest film to hit 2 million admissions in Korea this year

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Lee Chang-dong becomes first Korean director to receive TIFF's Ebert award
The acclaimed auteur will receive the Toronto festival’s career award as his newest film “Possible Love” screens at the event following its debut in Venice.
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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' draws over 680,000 moviegoers on opening day, tops Korean box office
The fourth installment of the Spider-Man series starring British actor Tom Holland accounted for 83.2 percent of all ticket sales on Wednesday.
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Women's film festival to dissect negative portrayals of female characters, 'flicker' of humanity
The Seoul International Women’s Film Festival aims to draw attendees across generations to rediscover classics in in a modern context.
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Lee Chang-dong's latest Netflix film 'Possible Love' to hit theaters before platform release
The Korean auteur is returning after eight years with a picture that is set to compete at the Venice International Film Festival.