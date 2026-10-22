New Netflix series starring Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo to premiere in December

"Tantara," a new Netflix original Korean series starring actors Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, will be released on Dec. 11, the streaming platform said Thursday.

Set between the 1960s and '80s, the period drama follows Min-ja, played by Song, who overcomes poverty and ventures into the recording industry, and her childhood friend Dong-gu, played by Gong Yoo, who supports her dream.

The show's cast also includes Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee and Na Moon-hee.

The upcoming series marks star screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung's return after more than four years. Noh has penned popular works such as "Worlds Within" (2008) and "That Winter, the Wind Blows" (2013) — both starring Song — as well as "Our Blues" (2022).





Yonhap



