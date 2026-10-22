New Netflix series starring Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo to premiere in December

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Lee Soo-man’s new boy band A2O Soul to release 1st album in November
The 15-member boy band will release its first album, “Superstar,” on Nov. 9 following strong chart results for its prerelease single.
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Twice’s Jihyo parts ways with JYP Entertainment after 21 years, launches own agency
The group's leader has left JYP Entertainment after 21 years and launched her own agency, Emithaus, while continuing group and solo activities.
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CNBlue returns with Japanese album ‘Full Circle’
The rock band has released its eighth Japanese full-length album, 'Full Circle,' featuring lead track '360°.' The band will begin its Japan concert tour in Tokyo on Nov. 2.
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Crush says new single 'Seesaw' might never have seen light without IU
Crush says his new single featuring IU may never have been released without her collaboration and creative input.