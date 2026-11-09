New boy band oftheblue to debut under JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment is set to launch boy band oftheblue — an announcement that comes two years after its last, when the agency teased KickFlip’s debut at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

The band will debut under JYP Entertainment’s subdivision SQU4D, which also manages girl group NMIXX. oftheblue will be both SQU4D’s first boy band ever and its first new group in five years.

The name “oftheblue” is a twist on the expression “out of the blue,” which refers to something unexpected or surprising, the agency said. By using “blue” to represent youth, limitless possibilities and freedom, the band aims to portray how young people should embrace life’s unpredictability, even when things don’t go as planned.

SQU4D launched the oftheblue’s social media channels on Friday and posted two teaser images: one showing a person with a QR code covering their face, and the other featuring a crossword puzzle with the words “Blind” and “Blue.”

The QR code leads to a website featuring photographs and everyday sounds that the band members themselves captured while exploring Seoul.

At the bottom of the website, a “Start Mixing” button leads to a virtual sound mixer that people can use to create their own soundscapes by combining 18 everyday noises, including footsteps on sand, coins dropping into a vending machine and the start of a car engine.

More details about oftheblue will be unveiled over the coming days.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]