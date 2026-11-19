The episodes will feature an entirely different world with new quests that could become signatures of the series, the producer said.

Netflix's physical survival reality show "Physical: Asia" (2025) is set to return for a second season in 2027, the streaming platform said Thursday.

Titled "Physical: Asia Season 2 - Unbroken," the new installment will once again be produced by Jang Ho-gi, who also helmed the first season, alongside Kim Bo-hyun.

"Physical: Asia" is a spin-off of Netflix's hit "Physical: 100" franchise that introduced a nation-versus-nation competition format. The original "Physical: 100" features 100 contestants competing individually in a series of grueling physical challenges for the top prize.

“I want to sincerely thank our viewers for embracing the fierce passion and pride of athletes competing for their countries, as well as the incredible drama they created as teams pushing past individual limits,” Jang said in a press release.

The producer also teased that the new season will feature a larger scale and more challenging missions.

“For Season 2, we have designed an entirely different world from previous installments and developed quests capable of becoming new signatures for the 'Physical' series," Jang said. "Beyond simply expanding the scale, we aim to showcase fresh strategies, matchups, and unpredictable outcomes unique to a nation-versus-nation format. Please look forward to even more overwhelming battles that surpass Season 1, and the authentic stories of the formidable new competitors joining the arena.”

The participating countries have yet to be announced.

The first season of "Physical: Asia" premiered in October 2025 and featured contestants representing eight countries — Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Indonesia and Turkey.

The "Physical" franchise has continued to expand internationally through local adaptations, including "Physical: 100 Mexico" and "Physical: 100 Italy." A second season of "Physical: 100 Mexico" has also been greenlit.

Additional adaptations have been confirmed for production in the United States, France and Sweden.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]