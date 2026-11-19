Korea’s grueling job market has found an unlikely mirror in a horror series. “Dead-End Job,” a Netflix original that turns precarious part-time work into deadly missions, topped the platform’s global chart for non-English shows in its second week.

The series, released Oct. 30, recorded 8.7 million views in the week from Nov. 2 to 8, according to Netflix. It ranked No. 1 in 22 countries and regions, including Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, and made the top 10 in 76. It also entered the top 10 in the United States and ranked eighth in Japan.

The show is the latest in a wave of Korean dramas and films that recast the struggles of young people, from unstable jobs to housing costs, as survival games.

















“Dead-End Job” follows a young man, played by Lee Jae-wook, who is drowning in loan shark debt and takes on jobs from a mysterious staffing agency promising pay starting at 50 times the usual hourly wage. Each one turns out to be a brush with death. His friend, an unemployed job-seeker, signs on too, desperate after falling victim to a scam and losing money on stocks.

In one episode, a clinical trial turns into a bloodbath as leechlike monsters drain participants alive. The protagonist barely escapes with his friend. Then he says he is going back to finish the shift.

“If we leave without earning a cent, we might as well be dead,” he says.

Every episode takes the characters to a new workplace. A convenience store, a milk delivery route, an event company and a construction site become stages for missions that play out like levels in an arcade game, where staying alive is the price of getting paid.

These are the kinds of grueling jobs many young Koreans take to get by, and the series turns their grim realities into nightmares. Its biting dialogue and black comedy take aim at the ruthless logic of capitalism.

The South China Morning Post compared the series to Netflix’s survival thriller “Squid Game” (2021-25), but with supernatural horror added.

“Dead-End Job” is part of a broader shift. Korean youth stories once revolved around coming-of-age arcs such as first love, growing up and finding one’s way. Now, they are increasingly about survival: making rent, paying off debt and holding on to precarious work.

“Young people are finding it increasingly difficult to get a foothold in society and are being pushed into fierce competition,” film commentator Heo Nam-ung said. “Those realities are now being reflected in survival narratives.”

A still from Netflix series “Dead-End Job” NETFLIX

The show’s pacing reflects another change. Each episode of “Dead-End Job” runs only about 30 to 45 minutes, far shorter than the roughly hourlong episodes typical of K-dramas.

“Viewers today don’t wait,” said Han Jun-hee, the series' executive producer.

Short-form video has helped reshape how younger audiences consume stories.

“The rise of omnibus-style youth dramas with episodes running around 30 minutes reflects how sweeping narratives that take a longer view of life have lost their place,” Kim Min-jung, professor of creative writing at Chung-Ang University, said. Youth dramas are shows centered on young people. Omnibus-style series like “Dead-End Job” tell a largely self-contained story in each episode.

Even fantasy is starting to look like a survival game. Popular fantasy tropes such as regression — in which characters return to an earlier point in their lives, body-swapping, reincarnation and revenge once offered characters an escape from reality. But recent youth stories offer far less escape. Even their imagined worlds have become brutal survival games that closely resemble real life. Harsh reality, in other words, has followed young people into their dreams.

Youth films are moving in the same direction. “Final Interview,” released on Nov. 4, turns a corporate job interview into a survival reality show. The movie follows six finalists who have beaten odds of 5,000 to 1 to reach the final round of a job interview. Their last group discussion becomes a fight to eliminate one another. Each candidate holds documents containing secrets about the others and uses them as ammunition. The rules leave little room for mercy.

Moviegoers purchase their tickets at a theater in Seoul on Sept. 6. YONHAP

“I wanted to show every character’s psychology and reactions equally, right up until the moment of elimination, like a real reality show,” director Kim Jung-hoon said. “That adds to the fun of solving the mystery.”

Viewers initially watch the applicants through the eyes of interviewers watching them on a security camera. The perspective gradually shifts toward the applicants themselves as the audience pieces together clues like players in an escape-room game.

Survival has also pushed its way into romance.

The 2023 film “While You’re Here” follows a couple in their 20s whose struggle to find decent housing leaves little room for carefree dreams or romance.

“Class differences used to be the main source of conflict in youth romance,” film commentator Song Woo-jin said. “Bringing the reality of housing crisis facing young people into the genre feels fresh for a Korean film.”

A pedestrian looks at apartment complexes in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 18. YONHAP

The story took shape after Go Hyeong-ju, who wrote and directed the film, first heard about the housing crisis facing young people from a brother-in-law who used to be a public servant working in welfare. Go then conducted additional research to build the story. The protagonists’ dreams also reflect jobs coveted by younger Koreans. One hopes to become a webtoon artist and the other wants to be a rapper.

The theme of “survival” takes yet another form in director Roh Young-wan’s film “Halo,” released on Nov. 11. The protagonist is a 27-year-old aspiring filmmaker who delivers packages to support his family and grabs short naps in his truck between jobs. He never stops moving. Neither does the camera.

The film’s fast-paced direction makes the protagonist’s sudden collapse after an unexpected accident feel like slamming on the brakes. It also invites viewers to imagine themselves in the place of the character who rushes to save him.

A still from film “Halo” HELICON STUDIO

“I deliberately wanted the ending to feel uncomfortable and frustrating,” Roh said. “I wanted viewers to feel like breaking through the screen, smashing the delivery truck window and stepping in themselves.”

“Halo” won the top prize in the Asian Future section of the Tokyo International Film Festival last year.

The shift also reflects changes in where these stories are made and seen.

“Independent filmmakers who have long focused on the realities facing young people are now moving into commercial productions and streaming platforms,” film journalist Lee Hwa-jung said.

As such stories move into the mainstream, they are also taking on themes and formats that appeal to younger audiences.

“It is only natural for youth stories to adopt themes and formats favored by younger generations,” film commentator Jung Deok-hyun said. “But there is also a tendency to become almost addicted to dopamine-driven content. Over time, that can make it harder for audiences to embrace slower-paced works that encourage deeper reflection.”





BY NA WON-JEONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



