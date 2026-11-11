Netflix takes 'Culinary Class Wars' formula to music with 'Vocal Class Wars'

The logo of Netflix’s singing competition “Vocal Class Wars,” which premieres in 2027. NETFLIX

The new competition will pit famous singers against anonymous challengers in a music spin-off of Netflix’s hit 'Culinary Class Wars.'

Netflix is continuing the "Culinary Class Wars" (2024) saga into music with "Vocal Class Wars," where renowned singers facing challengers who perform without their names.

After conquering the kitchen, Netflix is taking its "Culinary Class Wars" (2024) formula to the stage. "Vocal Class Wars" will pit established star vocalists up against anonymous challengers, with no names, only voices.

The show is in production and will premiere in 2027, Netflix said Wednesday.

"Vocal Class Wars" borrows the two-tier system of the cooking show, where 20 star chefs on its White Spoon team battled 80 lesser-known cooks on its Black Spoon team in the first season: On one side are established singers "whose names are a genre in themselves," while the other side are challengers who set their names aside to prove their worth through their singing alone.

The new show will be produced by Kim Hak-min, the mastermind behind both seasons of "Culinary Class Wars," with Park Sung-hwan, a co-producer of the makeup competition show "Just Makeup" (2025). The two have previously produced JTBC's "Sing Again" (2020) audition show together.

Studio Slam, the production company behind "Culinary Class Wars" will be producing the show.

"Following 'Culinary Class Wars,' we are excited to expand the black-and-white universe to the new stage of music," the production team said in a press release Wednesday.

"Please look forward to the thrilling contests and unpredictable twists of a class war that will unfold once again."





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]