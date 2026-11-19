From left, director Lee Chang-dong and actors Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, and Vice President of Content at Netflix Korea Don Kang attend the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 15. GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP

The platform has launched a campaign across festivals and industry events to generate momentum for what Rolling Stone "called the best movie of 2026."

Netflix is waging a full-scale Oscar campaign for director Lee Chang-dong’s latest romance hit, “Possible Love,” taking the Venice prizewinner through a packed circuit of North American festivals, guild screenings and Academy events as it seeks to win Lee his first Oscar nomination ahead of next month’s short list announcement.

“Possible Love,” which won the Grand Jury Prize, the second-highest honor, at the Venice International Film Festival in September, is Korea’s submission for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, set to be held on March 14.

An Oscar win hinges on reputation as much as artistic merit, which makes winning over Hollywood insiders essential. Netflix’s courtship of those insiders began at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 13, according to a campaign schedule recently obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo. At the prominent festival, Lee became the first Korean director to receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award, which honors a director’s body of work.

The film had its North American premiere in Toronto the following day. Before that, Lee attended a Golden Globes party in the city on Sept. 12 to make an early impression on the press in Hollywood.

After a brief return to Korea for a press screening in Seoul on Sept. 21, Lee resumed his U.S. schedule at the New York Film Festival, which opened on Sept. 25. He attended a special screening and Q. and A. session for “Possible Love” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 30. On Oct. 2, he became the first Korean to receive the Auteur Award, which recognizes a director’s cinematic achievements, at the Mill Valley Film Festival, organized by the California Film Institute.

Director Lee Chang-dong, winner of the Grand Jury Prize for his latest romance film "Possible Love," poses for photographers during the closing ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 12. AP/YONHAP

Beyond the festival circuit, the campaign has targeted the Oscar voters themselves. Nominees and winners are chosen by the roughly 11,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Because many of those voters also belong to Hollywood guilds, including those for American actors, directors and producers, the guilds’ own awards are closely watched as an early indicator of how the Academy will vote.

Since September, the “Possible Love” team has held screenings, Q. and A. sessions and interviews for these guilds and Academy members. It has done the same for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which hosts the Bafta Film Awards, as well as voters of film awards in Paris and for local media.

From left, actors Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu pose for photographers at the photo call for the film "Possible Love" during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice on Sept. 6. AP/YONHAP

Netflix saved one of its biggest efforts for Sunday, when the “Possible Love” team attended the Governors Awards and the reception that followed at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. The Academy holds the ceremony every year to present its honorary and lifetime achievement awards, and it brings key Academy figures together in one room. With the actors also attending, the event marked a second phase of the film’s North American campaign, this time with the full team.

The film’s next test comes on Nov. 30 at the Gotham Film Awards in New York, where “Possible Love” is nominated for Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding Lead Performance for star Jeon Do-yeon.

The rest of the campaign depends on the Academy’s international feature film short list, due on Dec. 15. Lee’s previous film, “Burning” (2018), made the short list but missed out on a nomination. Nominations for the 99th Academy Awards are slated to be announced on Jan. 21.

Actors Jeon Do-yeon, left, and Zo In-sung in a scene from local romance film "Possible Love" directed by Lee Chang-dong NETFLIX

The Korean public first became widely aware of Oscar campaigns when “Parasite” (2019) won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the first ever for a Korean film. In North America, the fervor surrounding the campaigns has been likened to an election for public office, according to the U.S. outlet Vox.

Oscar campaigns are also known for their staggering costs. The push for “Parasite” cost about $5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix has not disclosed how much it is spending on “Possible Love,” but it reportedly poured about $25 million into its campaign for the Mexican drama “Roma" (2018). Nominated in 10 categories, “Roma” won three Oscars — Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film, as the international feature category was then called.

Reviews of “Possible Love” in the U.S. press have been positive. Rolling Stone called the movie “a close-to-perfect film” and “the best movie of 2026.” IndieWire wrote that Jeon “delivers another once-a-century performance less than 20 years since her first collaboration with Lee,” which raised the possibility that she could become the first Korean woman nominated for the best actor Oscar.

Netflix is also expanding international streaming of Lee’s earlier films to build his reputation as a master filmmaker. Among them is a crime drama film “Secret Sunshine” (2007), which won Jeon the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.





BY NA WON-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]