Netflix celebrates a decade in Korea with free Seoul fan festival this October

The two-day event in Mapo will feature Rain, Kyuhyun, Bada and other performers, with free tickets available by reservation.

Netflix Korea will host a free fan festival in Seoul on Oct. 24 and 25 to mark the streaming service's 10 years in the country.

Netflix Korea's 10th anniversary festival will take place at Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo District, western Seoul. Singer Bada, boy band Super Junior's Kyuhyun and singer Choi Baek-ho will perform on the Saturday leg of the festival, while singer-songwriter Kwon Jin-ah, Car, the Garden and singer and actor Rain will perform on the second day of the festival, which lands on Sunday.

There will also be a special guest for each day, according to Netflix.

Stars of Netflix shows will join a talk session at the festival, and other activities featuring cast members from dramas and reality shows will take place during the two-day event.

Further details will be revealed through Netflix Korea's social media accounts.

Tickets for the festival will be free of charge but require a reservation that opens Thursday on Naver. Participants will also receive complimentary sun visors, and Netflix will also give away limited-edition T-shirts and hand fans on a first-come, first-served basis. A separate range of anniversary merchandise for sale at the venue and the brand store will be announced at a future date.

Netflix began operating in Korea in 2016, almost a decade after launching its streaming service in the United States. Throughout the decade, multiple Netflix-exclusive shows became successful in Korea and around the world, including "Squid Game" (2021), "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), "When Life Gives You Tangerines" (2025) and "Teach You a Lesson."

More than 210 Korean titles have reached the global Top 10 chart since the ranking began in 2021.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]