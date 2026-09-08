Netflix celebrates a decade in Korea with free Seoul fan festival this October

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Artist Nancy Lang booked for drunk driving in Seoul
Artist and television personality Nancy Lang was booked after police said her blood alcohol level exceeded the license-revocation threshold.
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Romance film starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jin-wook to release in December
“Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” follows two strangers who meet after painful breakups.
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Actors Yoon Jong-hoon, Han Eun-seo to marry in November
The actors, who met on the 2018 SBS drama “Return,” will marry on Nov. 1 after several years of dating.
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‘Descendants of the Sun’ heads to Indonesia as 2027 film remake
Korean production company NEW is participating in the Indonesian adaptation of its hit 2016 drama, which has completed filming and is now in postproduction.