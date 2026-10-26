Netflix celebrates 10 years in Korea with festivities

Performance inspired by the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) at Netflix's 10-year anniversary festival celebrating its Korean launch in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 24 NETFLIX

The celebrations featured performances by rapper Zico, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, singer-songwriter duo AKMU and singer Rain. Actors from past and future Netflix productions also appeared.

Netflix marked 10 years since its launch in Korea with a two-day fan festival at Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, over the weekend.

More than 10,000 people visited the festival in person, and 3.6 million watched it online, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“Ten years ago, we dreamed big, but none of us could have imagined that Korean stories would move hearts around the world and land right in the center of the global culture,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said on stage during the event. “For Netflix, Korea is more than a market; it is where we discovered new possibilities and where we learned how far a story can travel.”

The first day of the celebration featured performances by K-pop artists such as rapper Zico and boy band Super Junior’s Kyuhyun. Actors from Netflix productions, including the cast of the award-winning film “Possible Love,” also appeared on stage to deliver remarks.

The day ended with the “What’s Next?” finale stage featuring actors from upcoming Netflix productions.

The second day centered on music. Fans danced to the soundtrack of the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) and sang along to performances by singer-songwriter duo AKMU and singer Rain.

Netflix recently launched a special website tracing the journey behind its Korean content, featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes stories.

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]