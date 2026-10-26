Netflix celebrates 10 years in Korea with festivities

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Singer Younha terminates contract with C9 Entertainment over unpaid earnings
Youngha's exclusive contract with C9 Entertainment was terminated on Sept. 14. The singer has also filed a lawsuit to recover her unpaid earnings and intends to resolve the remaining issues through legal proceedings.
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ZeroBaseOne subunit EMP to release single 'OFF script' in November
EMP, which comprises Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook, will release its first digital single "OFF script" on Nov. 10. The subunit is also scheduled to release the single "RUN" in collaboration with Dynamic Duo on Nov. 4.
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Enhypen to mark end of 'The Sin' album series with new single in November
Boy band Enhypen will release the single "The Sin: Parallel World," its third release of the year, on Nov. 20
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Twice's Nayeon to make a solo comeback on Nov. 20
Nayeon will release her new solo track “NA-sty” on Nov. 20, marking her first solo comeback in two and a half years.