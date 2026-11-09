Netflix brings together 150 Korean films in new 'This is K-cinema' collection

The "This is K-cinema" collection by Netflix NETFLIX

The newly added works from 38 filmmakers span generations as the platform hopes audiences will rediscover classic pictures.

Netflix unveiled "This is K-cinema," a collection of 150 movies by 38 Korean filmmakers to showcase the depth of Korean cinema for global audiences.

The collection spans works by veteran filmmakers such as Bong Joon-ho, known for “Parasite” (2019); Park Chan-wook, known for “Oldboy” (2003); and Im Kwon-taek, known for “Seopyeonje” (1993), as well as those by a younger generation of directors, including Na Hong-jin, Yeon Sang-ho and Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Na directed the mystery thriller “The Wailing” (2016) and "Hope," while Yeon is best known for the zombie thriller “Train to Busan” (2016). Hwang created the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-25).

The collection also features the complete filmography of Lee Chang-dong, whose recent work — “Possible Love” — won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival. His earlier works, including “Secret Sunshine” (2007), “Oasis” (2002), “Peppermint Candy” (1999) and “Green Fish” (1997), have been remastered in 4K resolution for streaming.

Separately from the collection, Netflix has expanded its lineup of Korean movies for global audiences. It made Lee’s “Green Fish” and “Secret Sunshine” available in Italy, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand in late August.

“We have prepared the ‘This is K-cinema’ collection for rediscoveries of Korean films and to make them remembered,” a Netflix representative said. “We hope the deep stories of Korean movies, which were built over generations and eras, will reach wider audiences through Netflix.”





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]