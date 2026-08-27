Netflix agrees to pay Korean music royalties

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MU:CON 2026 to gather 42 acts in Seoul in September
The conference part of MU:CON 2026 will focus on how Korean music companies can enter India's emerging market.
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Boy band NCT's Ten to launch first solo U.S. tour in October
The announcement comes as Ten celebrates the 10th anniversary of his debut this year and ahead of his upcoming single "Outwest," set for release on Sept. 4.
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KiiiKiii to perform at 2026 LCK final opening ceremony
The girl group will perform at the 2026 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Grand Finals opening ceremony at Seoul's KSPO Dome on Sept. 13.
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Yorch of POW becomes Korea tourism ambassador
The Thai K-pop singer will promote Korea to Thai travelers, with Jeju among his top recommendations.