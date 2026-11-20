A fan art piece celebrating Nct Wish member Yushi's selection as the K-pop artist whose “personal color” is perfectly synchronized choreography. PICNIC

Yushi of boy band NCT Wish has been voted the K-pop artist whose “personal color” is perfectly synchronized choreography, highlighting his precise and dynamic dance skills, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6, Yushi received 23,882 votes. Park Seong-hyeon of IDID came in second with 20,319 votes, followed by Chenle of NCT Dream with 20,212 votes.

The category highlights artists whose signature appeal lies in their precise, energetic performances rather than their fashion or appearance, the voting platform said.

Yushi, a Japanese member of NCT Wish who debuted with the group in 2024, is known for his precise dance moves and controlled power. His expressive choreography skills were on display again in the group’s fourth EP, “I Spy,” released in October.

The EP became a million-seller just one day after its release, extending NCT Wish’s streak to four consecutive million-selling albums. It also topped the monthly album chart for October, according to Circle Chart data released on Nov. 12.

According to Picnic, fans engage with artists’ dance skills not only through full-stage performances but also through individual fancams, choreography videos and short-form dance challenges.

Even when performing the same choreography, each member brings a different sense of dynamics, expression and style to the movements. These individual differences help fans distinguish and remember each artist, turning performance skills into a defining part of their personal brand, the platform said.

“Yushi’s result illustrates how an artist’s distinctive abilities and performance style can shape their image among fans,” Picnic said in its press release.

“His dancing and stage presence, developed through NCT Wish’s activities, have become closely associated with the image of perfectly synchronized choreography.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic's official website or its mobile app.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]