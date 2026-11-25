NCT Wish leader Sion ranked first in Picnic’s fan poll for the K-pop artist most likely to suceed with a personal perfume brand, ahead of NCT Dream’s Jeno and BTS’s Jimin.

Boy band NCT Wish’s Sion has been selected as the K-pop artist whose personal perfume brand would be most likely to succeed, according to the fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11, Sion topped the rankings with 44,873 votes. NCT Dream’s Jeno came in second with 36,451 votes, followed by BTS’s Jimin with 31,095 votes.

Sion, the leader of NCT Wish, has drawn fans’ attention since the group’s debut with his refreshing visuals and calm demeanor, according to Picnic. His neat styling, relaxed expressions and energetic stage presence have also left a distinct impression on fans.

“This poll is closer to an emotional language through which fans express an artist’s atmosphere and image,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “The results reflect preferences distinct from musical achievements, as fans chose artists they find approachable and appealing.”

NCT Wish has also continued to make strides in its music career. Its fourth EP, “I Spy,” released on Oct. 12, sold more than 1 million copies on its first day.

The group has also enjoyed success at year-end award ceremonies. NCT Wish won four awards at the Melon Music Awards, held at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Nov. 15.

NCT Wish will kick off its second concert tour, “Into the Wish: Face Our Wish,” at the same venue on Jan. 15 and 16 next year. Both Seoul shows sold out during the presales.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]