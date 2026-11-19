NCT Wish's Sion, left, and actor Ji Chang-wook in travel reality show "Ojisan and the Flower Boy" SLL

The actor and NCT Wish leader will star in a five-episode travel reality series that will premiere Dec. 24 on the Japanese streaming platform Telasa.

NCT Wish's Sion and actor Ji Chang-wook will star in the upcoming travel reality show "Ojisan and the Flower Boy," set to premiere exclusively on Japanese streaming platform Telasa on Christmas Eve.

Produced by SLL Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Korean production company SLL, the five-episode series will follow Ji and Sion on a three-day trip through Japan's Yamanashi and Odawara areas. The two will take part in various activities together, including train rides, walks, cafe visits and glamping.

The two stars, who are 15 years apart in age and work in different fields of entertainment, will reveal a more natural side of themselves and showcase a new dynamic rarely seen in their respective fields, SLL said Thursday.

The first two episodes will premiere at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24 on Telasa. Release schedules for countries outside Japan will be announced at a later date.

Through the series, SLL aims to strengthen its capabilities in producing original content tailored to Japanese viewers. The company also plans to expand partnerships with Japanese broadcasters and streaming platforms through SLL Japan and pursue more joint productions across various genres.

Ji debuted in 2008 and has since built a diverse career spanning films, television dramas and musicals. He recently starred in the Korea-Japan co-produced Disney+ series "Merry Berry Love."

Sion debuted in February 2024 as the leader of boy band NCT Wish, the final subunit of NCT, with single "Wish." The six-member band consists of Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo and Sakuya.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]