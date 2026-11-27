NCT Wish’s Ryo was voted the K-pop artist whose activities shone the brightest in October on Picnic, ahead of BabyMonster’s Ahyeon and Riize’s Eunseok.

Boy band NCT Wish’s Ryo has been named the K-pop artist whose activities shone the brightest in October, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13, Ryo took first place with 111,395 votes. BabyMonster’s Ahyeon ranked second with 106,463 votes, followed by Riize’s Eunseok with 102,839 votes.

The fan-voting platform attributed Ryo’s selection to his online presence, built through fan cams and digital content during NCT Wish’s latest promotional activities for its fourth EP, “I Spy,” released in October.

“Ryo also showcased an impressive stage presence throughout the promotional period, performing choreography ranging from bright and energetic movements to more powerful routines,” Picnic said.

The album also achieved notable sales.

Released on Oct. 12, “I Spy” sold more than one million copies in sales within a day. It continued to perform well on domestic and international charts, topping major album charts in Korea as well as overseas music platforms.

NCT Wish will kick off its second concert tour, “Into the Wish: Face Our Wish,” at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome in January next year. After the initially scheduled shows on Jan. 15 and 16 sold out during fan club presales, the group added an additional performance on Jan. 14.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]