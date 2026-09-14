NCT Wish to return with fourth EP ‘I Spy’ in October 

The NCT subunit will release a new six-track EP on the heels of selling more than a million copies of its last album earlier this year.

Boy band NCT Wish will release its fourth EP “I Spy” on Oct. 12, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.

The album will mark the band’s first Korean release in nearly six months since its first full-length album “Ode to Love” was released on April 20.

“I Spy” consists of six tracks, including the title track of the same name, according to SM Entertainment.

The album captures the members as they face a range of emotions, navigate them and grow through those experiences, the agency said.

A teaser clip for “I Spy” was also unveiled on its YouTube channel on Monday.

NCT Wish, a subunit of boy band NCT, officially debuted in 2024 with the single “Wish.” The six-member group has released songs including “Wish” (2024), “Songbird” (2024) and “Wishful Winter” (2024).

Its first full-length album “Ode to Love” became the group’s third consecutive million-seller and set new career highs in both physical album sales and digital performance.

Its Japanese single “Yo-I-Don! / Boy Meets Girl,” released in July, also surpassed 500,000 units in cumulative shipments, earning double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan. The association counts cumulative shipments of music records each month and certifies works according to the number of units sold. Double platinum certification is given for 500,000 sales.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]