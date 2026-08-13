NCT to collaborate with Seoul Fashion Week, marking its 10th anniversary

NCT will mark its 10th anniversary with an exhibition, runway show and charity bazaar at Seoul Fashion Week.

Boy band NCT will collaborate with Seoul Fashion Week to mark its 10th anniversary, according to SM Entertainment Thursday.

A range of events will take place at Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul where Seoul Fashion Week 2027 Spring/Summer season is set to take place, including an NCT exhibition from Sept. 4 to 6.

The exhibition consists of three special events: an NCT stage outfits exhibition, a runway show and a charity bazaar.

The stage outfits exhibition will display iconic outfits of NCT and its subunits — NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT Wish.

A runway show featuring the group's stage outfits will also take place on Sept. 6. Models wearing the outfits will walk the runway to the group’s music.

On the same day, an NCT bazaar will take place on the Lotte World Tower Park lawn. A range of items will be sold, including the group’s stage outfits and items owned by the members, with all proceeds to be donated to causes supporting women, youth and culture.

NCT debuted under SM Entertainment in April 2016, operating under systems of infinite group expansion and various subunits, some with fixed lineups and others formed from different combinations of members. The group now consists of 23 members, after terminating its expansion system with the debut of NCT Wish — its last unit — in 2024.

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, NCT is carrying out “NCT 10th Anniversary [NCT 2026]” project. It previously held “NCT 2026 Pop Up: Neo Ground” — held at PIFactory in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul from May 15 to 23, the pop-up featured merchandise and fan activities under a “futuristic sports” theme — and plans to hold other related events such as exhibitions.

More details of the collaboration with Seoul Fashion Week will be successively released in the promotion site.





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]