NCT to collaborate with Seoul Fashion Week, marking its 10th anniversary

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Kim Chae-won tops Picnic’s first-half female star poll
The Le Sserafim leader earned 33,860 votes, followed by BabyMonster’s Chiquita and ifeye’s Kasia.
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NCT 127 to perform on 'America's Got Talent'
The K-pop band will appear as a special guest on NBC’s talent show days before releasing its seventh full-length album, “Blingy.”
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Twice's Chaeyoung leaves JYP to start her own label
The artist will pursue her solo career outside JYP Entertainment while remaining a member of Twice and continuing group activities.
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Gyeongju to host 18th Korea e-Sports Games finals
More than 200 players representing 16 local governments will compete this weekend for a presidential award across five game titles.