NCT 127 and NCT Dream are the 'NCT' that will play Coachella 2027

According to the music festival lineup, NCT will play on April 10 and 17, 2027; however, SM Entertainment clarified that only NCT 127 and NCT Dream will take the stage.

Boy bands NCT 127 and NCT Dream will be the NCT subgroups attending Coachella in April next year, their agency SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

According to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2027 lineup, released on Tuesday, NCT will play April 10 and 17 — the only K-pop boy band set to take part in the festival.

However, SM Entertainment clarified that NCT 127 and NCT Dream will each play a set before taking the stage together.

Next year’s Coachella will also feature Blackpink member Jisoo, girl group BabyMonster, band Leenalchi and DJ Peggy Gou.

NCT 127 released its seventh full-length album “Bllingy” on Aug. 24 to mark 10 years since its debut. The album became the subgroup’s 11th entry on Billboard’s Billboard 200 main albums chart. NCT 127 is currently on its fifth world tour, titled “Neo City - The Redline.”

NCT Dream dropped its sixth full-length album “Dream After Dream” on Monday to mark its own 10th anniversary.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]