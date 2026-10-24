Nana's attacker files appeal with Supreme Court over sentence

A man sentenced to seven years in prison for breaking into singer-actor Nana's home and threatening her and her mother has appealed to Korea's top court after an appellate court upheld the term.

A home intruder who was sentenced to seven years in prison for breaking into the home of singer-turned-actor Nana and threatening her and her mother with a weapon has appealed to the Supreme Court after an appellate court upheld his sentence.

According to legal sources on Saturday, the man in his 30s, identified only by his surname Kim, filed an appeal Friday with the Seoul High Court's criminal division, which had reviewed his case on charges of robbery resulting in injury.

The appellate court on Thursday upheld the seven-year prison sentence handed down by the lower court.

“After considering all factors relevant to sentencing, we find that the original sentence falls within a reasonable range and is neither excessively harsh nor unduly lenient,” the court said.

The court dismissed appeals filed by both Kim and the prosecution.

During the final hearing of the appeals trial on Sept. 18, prosecutors sought a 10-year prison sentence. They had also requested a 10-year term during the initial trial, but the lower court sentenced Kim to seven years.

Kim was charged with breaking into Nana's home in Guri, Gyeonggi, at around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 15 last year, armed with a weapon. He allegedly threatened Nana and her mother, including by choking them, and demanded money, but failed to obtain any.

Nana and her mother suffered injuries requiring an estimated 33 and 31 days of treatment, respectively, while attempting to subdue Kim, according to investigators.

Kim also filed a criminal complaint against Nana on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, claiming that he had been stabbed in the neck while being subdued. However, police declined to refer the case to prosecutors after determining that Nana had acted in self-defense.

Nana, 35, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, debuted as a member of girl group After School before pursuing an acting career. She recently went public with her relationship with former Big Bang member T.O.P.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]