Nana renews contract with management agency Sublime

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Boy band EXO's Sehun releases Chinese single 'Fade' featuring NCT Wish's Sion
According to SM Entertainment, "Fade" is an R&B pop track that tells the story of a world without gravity.
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Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu's luxury home transferred to DJ Koo, children
Late actor Barbie Hsu’s Taipei luxury penthouse has been transferred equally to husband DJ Koo Jun-yup and her two children, while another home remains tied to unresolved debt.
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Jung Il-woo signs with G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation
Actor Jung Il-woo has signed with Galaxy Corporation, where he plans to expand into AI content, global fan platforms and brand collaborations.
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ADOR reported to police over alleged leak of Hanni's visa information
A cultural critic filed a police complaint alleging ADOR unlawfully shared NewJeans member Hanni’s visa details with media during a contract dispute.