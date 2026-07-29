Nana renews contract with management agency Sublime

Singer and actor Nana poses for a press event at Lotte Department Store's Jamsil branch in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 18, 2025. NEWS1

The former After School member and star of Netflix's "Mask Girl" (2023) has been with the agency since 2024.

Singer and actor Nana renewed her contract with Sublime, the agency announced Wednesday.

"It is delightful to continue the relationship with solid trust built over a long period," the agency said. "We will support Nana in earnest to help her present her talent in various fields."

Sublime also manages celebrities Im Soo-hyang and Lee Hye-ri.

Nana has been under Sublime since 2024, after leaving Pledis Entertainment, where she debuted as a member of girl group After School in 2009.

After her departure from the group in 2015, she has remained active in modeling and acting. She appeared on the tvN drama series "The Good Wife" (2016) and Netflix's "Mask Girl" (2023).

Last year, she also took a role in the movie "Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy" and released her first solo album "Seventh Heaven 16." Nana is set to appear on a Netflix romance series, "The Scandal," later this year.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]