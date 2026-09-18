Nam Woo-hyun marks solo milestone with ‘2X8’

Read more
-
ZeroBaseOne’s Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook launch EMP subunit
The duo will release its first self-produced mixtape Monday, marking ZeroBaseOne’s first subunit launch since debuting in 2023.
-
IU marks debut anniversary with $144,000 donation
The singer donated 200 million won ($144,000) to four charities, bringing her giving this year to 600 million won.
-
Felix named K-pop’s ‘most AI-like visual’ in fan poll
Stray Kids member tops Picnic poll with 117,421 votes, ahead of NCT’s Taeyong and BTS’ V
-
Blackpink's Rosé drops 'New Trick'
The Blackpink singer’s garage-punk single arrives with a Dave Meyers-directed music video filmed for the iPhone 18.