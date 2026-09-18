Nam Woo-hyun marks solo milestone with ‘2X8’

The Infinite vocalist will release his second full-length album on Oct. 14, 10 years after his solo debut.

Singer Nam Woo-hyun is set to release his second full-length album, “2X8,” on Oct. 14, marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut, his agency, Billions announced Friday.

“2X8" will be Nam's first full album in about three years, following “Whitree” in November 2023. It will also be his first new release in about a year and three months since his fifth EP, “Tree Ring,” came out in July 2025.

The agency teased the upcoming release with a black-and-white image featuring a dark, textured design and the album's title rendered in bold typography.

Nam debuted in 2010 as the main vocalist of the boy band Infinite, which currently has six members. The act is best known for “The Chaser” (2012), “Be Mine” (2011) and “BTD (Before the Dawn)” (2023). Nam began his solo career in 2016 with the EP “Write..” He has since been building a reputation as a singer-songwriter, writing and composing all five tracks on “Tree Ring.”

“2X8" is slated to be released digitally at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 through online music platforms.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]