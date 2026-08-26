MU:CON 2026 to gather 42 acts in Seoul in September

A poster for the Korea Creative Content Agency's MU:CON 2026, left, and the performing artists of MU:CON 2026 KOCCA

The conference part of MU:CON 2026 will focus on how Korean music companies can enter India's emerging market.

Singer Stella Jang; girl groups Odd Youth, Say My Name, Keyvitup and Classy; and boy bands Younite and Vayonn will appear at MU:CON 2026, Korea Creative Content Agency’s (Kocca) music festival and conference, in September.

The event, now in its 15th edition, will take place at the Cube Convention Center in Digital Media City in Mapo District, western Seoul, from Sept. 2 to 4 and at the Yongsan Children’s Garden in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 4.

A total of 42 acts will perform across the three days, with all performances streamed live through the Kocca Music YouTube channel.

As part of the conference, singer Kim Jae-joong, who also serves as the chief strategy officer of entertainment agency Inkode, will deliver a keynote speech on his journey from a performer to producer and the changes in the K-pop industry.

The conference will also focus on how Korean music companies can enter India’s emerging market, with Indian label T-Series and Warner Music India executives joining the session as panelists.

Rock band Kardi, Younite and Odd Youth will perform on the Expandable Stage on Sept. 2, and Hajin — better known as the singer of “We All Lie” (2018) from the soundtrack of the popular drama “Sky Castle” (2018-19) — will perform at the Voyage Stage the same day.

Say My Name and Classy will headline the Expandable Stage on Sept. 3. Singer-songwriter Stella Jang and singer Rothy will perform at the Yongsan Children’s Garden on Sept. 4.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]