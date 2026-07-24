Monsta X's Kihyun releases English version of 'So Good'

A cover photo for the English version of Kihyun's song “So Good,” released on July 24 STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

The Monsta X singer released an English take on his rock-led solo title track as the group prepares for its North American tour.

Kihyun, a member of boy band Monsta X, released an English version of “So Good,” the title track of his second EP “Borderline,” according to Starship Entertainment on Friday.

“Borderline” topped the iTunes Top 100 K-Pop Albums chart in five countries, including Australia, Finland and the Netherlands.

The EP was praised by Forbes shortly after its release as “an album that delivers empathy and resonance.”





Kihyun has performed “So Good” on several music shows over the past two weeks, with the release of the English version expected to help him connect with more global fans.

“I’m happy to be able to share the English version of 'So Good.' I hope you’ll give the English version lots of love as well,” Kihyun said through the agency's press release.

Monsta X is currently on its “2026 Monsta X World Tour [The X : Nexus]” and is set to begin the North American leg of the tour in October.

Kihyun debuted as a Monsta X member in 2015. The group is known for hit songs such as “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]