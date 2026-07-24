Monsta X's Kihyun releases English version of 'So Good'

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AHOF’s JL tops Picnic’s 'summer king' poll
The Filipino artist ranked No. 1 in Picnic's “Summer King of the Year” poll after receiving 380,911 votes, reflecting the growing popularity of international members in K-pop groups.
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Former Laboum member Haein signs with Leanbranding, plans to expand beyond K-pop
The singer and actress will expand her career into broadcasting, commerce and lifestyle content under her new agency.
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Park Chan-wook's photography exhibition brings a different side of the director into focus
The Korean auteur's photo exhibit in the south of France reveals 'mundane,' unmanipulated images, a far cry from his meticulous and striking cinematic style.
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Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' joins Venice's Golden Lion race
Lee Chang-dong’s first film in eight years, Netflix’s “Possible Love,” will premiere in Venice and contend for the Golden Lion.