Monsta X to return with new EP ‘The Phase’ in September

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aespa brings its brave new world vividly to life on ‘COMPLaeXITY’ tour
Opening its fourth world tour at Gocheok Sky Dome, aespa balanced cinematic storytelling with stronger live energy before 35,000 fans in Seoul.
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Tourism surplus hits post-pandemic record on K-culture wave
Fueled by global enthusiasm for K-pop, Korean culture and cuisine, Korea posted its strongest tourism surplus since the pandemic in June.
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U.S. spinoff of 'Squid Game' eliminated?
A reported shift in Netflix’s franchise strategy appears to have shelved David Fincher’s long-developing English-language expansion of the Korean hit.
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Blackpink reunites in Seoul for 10th anniversary, apologizes to disappointed fans
All four members marked the group's 10th anniversary with a fan event and livestream, acknowledging criticism over the limited celebration in Seoul.