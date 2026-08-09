Monsta X to return with new EP ‘The Phase’ in September

The band will release its 14th EP, “The Phase,” on Sept. 4, marking its first Korean project in nearly a year.

KIM JI-YE
KIM JI-YE NEWS REPORTER
Published Modified
A scene from a teaser clip of boy band Monsta X's upcoming EP "The Phase"

Boy band Monsta X is to return with its 14th EP “The Phase” on Sept. 4, its agency Starship Entertainment said.

“The Phase” will be the band’s first Korean project in nearly a year after “The X,” released in September last year.

A teaser clip for the upcoming EP was also released on the band's official social media accounts on Thursday. 

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“With the band’s deepened musical identity, solid journey as a band and polished performances, Monsta X is expected to create another special moment with Monbebe [the band’s official fan club], who have long awaited its comeback,” the agency said in a press release.

Monsta X debuted in 2015 with EP “Trespass.” The six-member band consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.

It is known for hit songs such as “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).  

Monsta X is currently on its “2026 Monsta X World Tour [The X : Nexus]” and is set to begin the North American leg of the tour in October.


BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

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