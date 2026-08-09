Monsta X to return with new EP ‘The Phase’ in September

A scene from a teaser clip of boy band Monsta X's upcoming EP "The Phase" STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

The band will release its 14th EP, “The Phase,” on Sept. 4, marking its first Korean project in nearly a year.

Boy band Monsta X is to return with its 14th EP “The Phase” on Sept. 4, its agency Starship Entertainment said.

“The Phase” will be the band’s first Korean project in nearly a year after “The X,” released in September last year.

A teaser clip for the upcoming EP was also released on the band's official social media accounts on Thursday.

“With the band’s deepened musical identity, solid journey as a band and polished performances, Monsta X is expected to create another special moment with Monbebe [the band’s official fan club], who have long awaited its comeback,” the agency said in a press release.

Monsta X debuted in 2015 with EP “Trespass.” The six-member band consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.

It is known for hit songs such as “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).

Monsta X is currently on its “2026 Monsta X World Tour [The X : Nexus]” and is set to begin the North American leg of the tour in October.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]