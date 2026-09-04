Monsta X releases new EP 'The Phase'

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Cortis’ Keonho named artist with K-pop’s coolest summer visuals
Keonho topped Picnic’s fan poll with more than 22,000 votes, beating Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun and Rescene’s Woni.
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Evan brings solo career to life with first EP “Death of Me”
Former Enhypen member Heeseung, now known as Evan, will unveil his self-produced debut EP “Death of Me” on Monday.
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Enhypen's 'Destiny' VR concert opens in theaters worldwide Sept. 18
Enhypen’s second virtual concert opens Sept. 18 in 42 cities, aiming to set a record for the largest VR concert rollout.
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Yim Si-wan selected as host for BIFF's closing ceremony
The actor-singer will emcee the Busan International Film Festival's closing ceremony on Oct. 15, while Kim Min-ha will host the opening on Oct. 6.