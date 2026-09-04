Monsta X releases new EP 'The Phase'

The K-pop group’s new six-track EP features lead single “Magic,” co-written by member Jooheon.

K-pop boy band Monsta X returned to the music scene Friday with its latest EP, "The Phase."

The album comprises six tracks, including the lead track "Magic," and B-sides such as "Type X" and "That's My Girl."

"Magic" blends rhythmic guitar riffs with a punchy beat and credits member Jooheon as a lyricist, according to the group's agency, Starship Entertainment.

Since debuting in 2015, Monsta X has built a sizable international following, becoming known for its high-energy performances and active involvement in songwriting and production.





Yonhap



