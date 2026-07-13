'Moana' debuts atop weekend box office

Disney’s live-action remake topped Korea’s weekend box office in its debut, while Korean thriller “The Eyes” held strong at second.

The Hollywood live-action "Moana" claimed the No. 1 position in its first week on the weekend box-office chart in Korea, data showed Monday.

The remake of the 2016 Disney animation added 403,822 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 511,078 as of Sunday, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council, which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.

"The Eyes," a Korean mystery thriller starring Shin Min-a, extended its quiet-but-strong run to rank No. 2. The movie attracted 257,816 admissions over the weekend, logging accumulated admissions of 1,277,263.

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The Hollywood animation "Toy Story 5," which debuted at No. 1 in its first week of release, came in at third, adding 238,524 admissions over the weekend and raising its total admissions to 2,580,327.

Among other Korean titles, the zombie thriller "Colony" ranked No. 5, adding 37,008 admissions, while the K-pop comedy "Wild Sing" attracted 12,321 admissions to rank No. 7, according to the data.





Yonhap







