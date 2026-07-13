'Moana' debuts atop weekend box office

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Korea’s box office has ‘Hope’ after ‘The King’s Warden’ ruled sales for first-half rebound
Revenue and admissions reached their highest levels since 2020, with blockbusters driving the post-pandemic upswing.
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Girl group KiiiKiii aims to release new song in August
Its agency said the group is preparing a new track for next month, roughly seven months after its second EP “Delulu Pack” dropped at the start of the year.
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Boy band Seventeen's Dino to release song for K-drama 'Dream to You,' solo EP
The song "Beyond the Dream" is part of the soundtrack for the ENA rom-com drama series "Dream to You," while the EP "吉Board" will be released under Dino's alter ego, Pi Cheolin.
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BTS's 'Life Goes On' music video surpasses 600 million views
For the superstar septet, 'Life Goes On' is part of an extensive lineup of music videos that have hundreds of millions or even billions of views on YouTube.