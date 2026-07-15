Mnet partners with Universal Music Group label for global girl group project

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Kim Soo-hyun resumes activities after 16-month hiatus over Kim Sae-ron controversy
After stepping back from the spotlight as allegations emerged that he dated his fellow actor when she was a minor, the "Queen of Tears" (2024) star is back working.
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BTS Jin's fan kiss trial postponed after suspect doesn't show in court
The woman is accused of kissing Jin on the cheek during a fan event in 2024. Her behavior sparked controversy due to her alleged sexual misconduct.
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Love triangles and ghosts: Park Eun-bin leads tvN’s ‘Spooky in Love’ in a revival of ‘Spellbound’
The new romance-comedy remake updates the 2011 film with ghosts, murder mystery and a new villain role for Ong Seong-wu.
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Comedian Lee Su-ji to undergo surgery for vocal cord nodules
The comedian will take time off after being diagnosed with vocal cord nodules, though her broadcast schedule is expected to continue largely uninterrupted.