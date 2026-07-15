Mnet partners with Universal Music Group label for global girl group project

"Girls Planet 2027," the latest addition to Mnet's "Planet" K-pop audition show franchise, is set to premiere next year.



Mnet signed a partnership with a Universal Music Group label for its upcoming girl group audition program “Girls Planet 2027,” according to CJ ENM, the music channel’s operator, on Wednesday.

The partnership between Mnet and Universal Music Group’s Republic Collective covers the entire audition and group formation process, from the program’s production stage to the debut group’s activities in the United States and global markets.

“Girls Planet 2027” is set to premiere next year. Since opening applications in May, the program has received more than 36,000 submissions from around the world, with applicants from the Americas accounting for 30 percent of the total.

Mnet also plans to hold an in-person audition at KCON in Los Angeles in August.

“We sincerely appreciate the overwhelming interest and support [for the upcoming show], which has exceeded our expectations,” the production team said. “Through our partnership with Universal Music Group’s Republic Collective, we are preparing opportunities on an even bigger global stage. We hope that viewers will look forward to seeing new synergies and stories emerge as participants from diverse cultures and backgrounds come together.”

“Girls Planet 2027” will be the latest addition to Mnet’s “Planet” K-pop audition show franchise. Girl group Kep1er was formed through “Girls Planet 999” in 2021, boy band ZeroBaseOne through “Boys Planet” in 2023 and boy band Alpha Drive One through “Boys II Planet” in 2025.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]