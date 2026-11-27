The partners aim to combine K-pop survival-show expertise with character IP and virtual content to offer viewers a more immersive idol experience.

Mnet is teaming up with Japanese video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment to produce a new survival show that will create a virtual K-pop boy band, the local cable channel said Friday.

Virtual characters on the show, set to premiere in 2028, will compete to debut in the group, each performing with their own voices, music and choreography.

Mnet, a Korean music cable channel owned by the entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, has produced a string of audition programs, including “I-Land” (2020, 2024), which debuted K-pop acts Enhypen and izna; and the “Planet” series (2021, 2023, 2025), which birthed Kep1er, ZeroBaseOne and Alpha Drive One.

Bandai Namco Entertainment owns “The Idolm@ster,” a Japanese video game and anime series in which players act as a talent producer training aspiring pop stars.

"This project is a meaningful attempt to bring the music, performance and narrative of challenge and growth that K-pop survival shows have into the new realm of the virtual," Mnet said. "By combining Mnet's know-how in discovering and developing artists and producing survival shows with Bandai Namco Entertainment's capabilities in character [intellectual property] and virtual content, we will showcase the distinctive appeal of virtual idols and offer viewers new fun and immersion.”





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]