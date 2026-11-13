MMA goes global, doubles length with NCT, Ateez, HANA

Boy band NCT 127 performs during its three-day kickoff of its "The Redline" world tour, held from Sept. 18 to 20 at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul. SM ENTERTAINMENT

The expanded awards will introduce Global K-Chart categories, using streaming and fandom data from Korea, Japan and China.

The Melon Music Awards (MMA), one of Korea’s largest year-end music awards shows, will take place Saturday and Sunday in its first-ever two-day edition, with an international lineup featuring NCT, aespa, IVE and Cortis alongside Japanese girl group HANA.

Hosted by Kakao Entertainment, the MMA marks its 18th edition this year under the theme “K-Pop Connect: The New Pulse” at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul. It is the first time the awards show has been held over two days.

The red carpet begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and the main ceremony starts at 6 p.m. The Korea JoongAng Daily will be covering the event live beginning at 4 p.m.

The first day’s lineup includes NCT Dream, Ateez, aespa, Rescene, Riize, TWS, Tuide, Yena, Hearts2Hearts and also Japanese girl group HANA. I.O.I, a project group formed through an audition show, will also perform after reuniting for its 10th debut anniversary this year.

A promotional poster for the Melon Music Awards 2026 KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT

The second day will feature NCT 127, IVE, Plave, Cortis, ILLIT, NCT Wish, Lngshot, KiiiKiii, 82Major, Alpha Drive One, AND2BLE and more.

NCT 127 and NCT Dream, which both had their 10th debut anniversary this year, will feature stages celebrating the milestone.

This year’s nominees are drawn from digital tracks released during the eligibility period of Nov. 20 last year through Oct. 14 this year.

This year’s event will also add award categories based on the “Global K-Chart,” a new music chart that Melon, a music streaming platform and the event’s host, launched in collaboration with Tencent Music and Line Music on June 1.

The Global K-Chart interprets comprehensive data from major music streaming platforms in Korea, Japan and China. It also reviews active fandom activities, including comments and likes, on different platforms across the three countries.

Presenters include veteran singer Lee Seung-chul, singer Tiffany Young, and actors Lee Young-ae, Byun Yo-han and Ahn Jae-hyun, among others.

Launched in 2009, the MMA is one of the nation’s highest-profile K-pop award shows, hosted by Melon, Kakao's music service.

The MMA’s defining characteristic is its heavy emphasis on streaming.

The MMA’s top awards place heavy weight on digital music performance, while physical album sales are not listed in the published scoring criteria. For Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Song of the Year, digital scores account for 60 percent, with judging and fan votes weighted at 20 percent each. Record of the Year is determined entirely by judges, recognizing an artist and its producer for a notable musical achievement.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]