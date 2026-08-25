Minzy to return with R&B release

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EXO’s D.O. to release ‘Dopamine’ on Sept. 8
D.O. will release his first solo EP in a year on Sept. 8, ahead of his Asia concert tour in October.
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FNC Entertainment's revenue in first half of year rises 30%
The K-pop agency's growth was largely driven by boy band P1Harmony, which released its ninth EP in March, and pop-rock bands FT Island and CNBlue, both of which are on tour.
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Blackpink's Jisoo to return with new single 'Click' in September
The single, which drops on Sept. 4, comes one year and seven months after Jisoo's first solo EP "Amortage," released in February 2025.
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Boy band Riize to release third Japanese single
Riize will release its third Japanese single, led by the summer house track “Sunburst,” on Wednesday.