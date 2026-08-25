Minzy to return with R&B release

Singer Minzy's new profile photos were unveiled on her social media accounts on Aug. 25. MZ ENTERTAINMENT

The 2NE1 member will release a self-produced R&B song on Sept. 28, marking a personal new chapter in her solo career.

Singer Minzy, best known as a member of girl group 2NE1, will return with a new R&B song on Sept. 28.

The upcoming song will mark a new chapter of Minzy's solo career — one that shows the music she wants to pursue and the direction she wants to go as an artist — according to her self-established agency MZ Entertainment on Tuesday.

While the agency didn't reveal the song's title, it explained that the upcoming track had Minzy heavily involved in the production.

"I was deeply involved in the entire creative process, from producing to writing the lyrics and composing," Minzy said in a press release Tuesday. "It is a very personal piece to me and I think it captures who I am as an artist right now."

A new logo and new profile photos were also released Tuesday.

"I am especially looking forward to fans to experience it live," she said. "I think the music will come alive even more when the vocals, emotions and energy are added on stage," the singer said.

Minzy debuted as a member of girl group 2NE1 in 2009 under YG Entertainment, best known for its hit tracks "Fire" (2009), "I Don't Care" (2009) and "Can't Nobody" (2010).

Minzy released her first solo album "Minzy World 01 Uno" in April 2017 and released multiple digital singles such as "Lovely" (2020), "Teamo" (2021) and "Fantabulous" (2021).





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]