Matt Damon makes surprise appearance at KBO game during Korea visit for 'The Odyssey'

Hollywood actor Matt Damon poses during a KBO league game between the Kiwoom Heroes and the SSG Landers at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, on Aug. 1. SCREEN CAPTURE

The actor surprised fans by attending a Kiwoom Heroes game with his family, reportedly at the invitation of Heroes' import batter Matt Davidson.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon made a surprise appearance at a Seoul baseball game on Saturday.

Having arrived in Korea the same day to promote his new film "The Odyssey," Damon was seen at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, watching a KBO League game between the Kiwoom Heroes and the SSG Landers.

In a photo released by Universal Pictures, the distributor of "The Odyssey," Damon was seen sporting a Kiwoom Heroes jersey, standing in the stands. He was reportedly cheering on the Heroes' import batter Matt Davidson, whose name closely resembles his own.

Footage of him clapping and enjoying the game also appeared on the game's live broadcast.

The Heroes responded to Damon's support on Instagram. "(Matt Damon) enjoyed watching the game with his family," the team said on Sunday. "He said he came to the ballpark at Matt Davidson's invitation."

Director Christopher Nolan and actor Charlize Theron are also in Korea to promote "The Odyssey."

BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]