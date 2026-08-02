Matt Damon makes surprise appearance at KBO game during Korea visit for 'The Odyssey'

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Girl group Girls' Generation's Yuri ends 19-year run with SM Entertainment
The agency confirmed that Yuri's activities as a member of Girls' Generation will remain unchanged.
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KBO cancels two games on Saturday as heat wave sends temperatures soaring
After canceling two Saturday matchups in extreme heat, the league said outdoor games may be pushed back by up to one hour to protect players and fans.
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New ‘Spider-Man’ fastest film to hit 2 million admissions in Korea this year
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hit the milestone after just three days, toppling "Hope," which hit the mark four days after its release.
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Lee Jung-hoo records 300th MLB hit as Giants beat Padres
The San Francisco outfielder achieved the milestone with a seventh-inning double, reaching base three times in a 4-1 win over the Padres.