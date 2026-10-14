Mark voted as K-pop artist with highest brand value for September in fan poll

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Has Lee Soo-man’s cutting-edge tech unlocked a new worry?
The ability to roam among virtual stars — and even approach the avatars — could change the way content is viewed, but also opens the door to misuse.
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Katseye releases ballad 'Unloveu' as a full single
Cowritten by band member Lara along with hitmakers Ross Golan and Amy Allen, the song is about letting go.
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Red Velvet’s Wendy to return with new solo album in November
The release comes after the singer wrapped up her first solo world tour, “W:EALIVE,” in March.
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Blackpink’s Rosé to perform at Los Angeles art museum’s annual Art+Film Gala
The museum cited the singer’s status as a global pop star with her inclusion, saying that it will “amplify the spirit of the evening.”