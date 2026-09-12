Mamamoo, T.O.P cancel Jakarta shows due to volcano erutpion

Mamamoo and T.O.P canceled their Sept. 19 Jakarta shows as volcanic activity and tightened safety measures disrupt the Indonesian capital.

Girl group Mamamoo canceled the Jakarta stop of its ongoing "4WARD" world tour due to a recent volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

The group’s agency, RBW, announced the cancellation of the Sept. 19 concert at NICE PIK 2 on Friday.

“Unpredictable conditions continue due to the overall situation caused by the recent volcanic activity in Indonesia, as well as strengthened local safety and security measures,” RBW said in a notice posted on Mamamoo’s social media account.

“After discussions with the local promoter, we decided to cancel the concert, placing the safety of the artists and audience members above all else.”

According to Indonesian media reports, Mount Anak Krakatau erupted on Sept. 4, sending volcanic ash as far as the capital, Jakarta, and surrounding areas. The eruption disrupted operations at major airports, including Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta.

Earlier on Friday, former Big Bang member T.O.P had also announced the cancellation of his "Pre-studio" tour stop in Jakarta as well, which had also been scheduled to take place on Sept. 19.





A poster for Mamamoo's Japan stop of the "4WARD" world tour RBW

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]