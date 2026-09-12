Mamamoo, T.O.P cancel Jakarta shows due to volcano erutpion

Read more
-
Katseye's Megan speaks out against inappropriate contact during concert
Katseye member Megan said a fan grabbed her chest during the group's Paris show and urged audiences to respect the members' boundaries.
-
Le Sserafim keeps its confidence, loosens up with ‘Made My Night’
The octet recommends listening to the track while out on a girls’ night or while getting ready to meet up with friends.
-
Ateez's Hongjoong to release collab with Bazzi
The boy band member will release “ENOuGH (w/Bazzi),” a collaboration with the U.S. singer-songwriter, on Sept. 18.
-
Hwasa to become first female K-pop solo artist to perform at Rock in Rio
The Mamamoo singer will perform on the main stage at Brazil's legendary music festival, as part of lineup that also features Maroon 5, Stray Kids and Elton John.