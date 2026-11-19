Big Bang performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on Nov. 23, 2024. CJ ENM

The two-night affair will feature the biggest lineup of acts for a single-venue edition of the ceremony, with actor Park Bo-gum returning as host.

The MAMA Awards, one of K-pop’s biggest awards shows, will take place on Friday and Saturday, with Big Bang leading the largest lineup for a single-venue edition of the event.

Hosted by CJ ENM since 1999, the annual MAMA Awards are known as one of the largest and most influential awards ceremonies in K-pop. This year’s show, its 28th edition, will take place at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan under the theme “A Music Interstellar.”

The red carpet begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the main ceremony starts at 6 p.m. The Korea JoongAng Daily will be covering the event live from 2:30 p.m.

A promotional image of the 2026 MAMA Awards CJ ENM

The two-day event features the largest lineup of K-pop acts for any edition of the ceremony held at a single venue, consisting of 27 acts and a performance featuring dancers from “Street World Fighter: Director’s War.” In 2024, the awards took place in two host cities, Los Angeles and Osaka.

The lineup for the first night, “Chapter 1,” which the organizers said focuses on artists, spans 16 acts, including CL, Enhypen, NCT Wish, ILLIT, BabyMonster, Allday Project, Rescene, Treasure, Alpha Drive One and Tuide.

The second night, “Chapter 2,” which focuses on “performances,” features 12 acts, including Big Bang, Le Sserafim, Woodz, IVE, Hwasa, Twice’s Nayeon, Cortis and more.

Actor Park Bo-gum, who has hosted the show multiple times since 2017, will host both nights this year. The MAMA Awards have also appointed Park as its “ambassador” for the first time, making him the central storyteller bringing the “A Music Interstellar” theme to life across both days.

MAMA’s four major honors, sponsored by Visa since 2024, are Artists of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Fans’ Choice. Releases from Oct. 1 of the previous year through Sept. 30 of the current year are eligible.

A key addition to this year’s MAMA Awards is its inaugural fan event, Fan Festa, which kicked off on Nov. 9 at landmarks across Osaka, offering experience zones and stamp collecting through Saturday.

Last year’s MAMA Awards were affected by a deadly fire in Hong Kong that occurred two days before the show began. Artists made donations to support relief efforts, and following uncertainty over whether the event would proceed as planned, the show went ahead without a red carpet.

This year, organizers said they have strengthened preparations for various risk scenarios, including earthquakes.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]