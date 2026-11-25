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Seoul Independent Film Festival opens with 161 films and director masterclasses
The 52nd Seoul Independent Film Festival runs through Dec. 4 with screenings, director talks and masterclasses in southern Seoul.
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‘Hope’ and ‘The King’s Warden’ in the running for top honors at Blue Dragon Film Awards
“Hope,” the most nominated film this year with 10, and “The King’s Warden,” Korea’s second most watched film of all time, will vie for top honors at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Wednesday.
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Play 'Rohtko' blurs theater and film, questions what makes art authentic
Drawing on a Rothko forgery and NFT art, the production asks whether value, emotion and artistic meaning survive once originality is in doubt.
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'White Blast' tops box office in first weekend
The black comedy thriller drew 310,000 viewers in its first weekend, ending ‘Chiikawa the Movie’s’ six-week reign.