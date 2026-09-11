Live viewing of BTS's South American 'Arirang' concerts to be held at 3,800 cinemas

Live screenings of BTS's Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts will reach 3,800 cinemas across 80 regions worldwide.

K-pop megaband BTS will host live viewing sessions at cinemas around the world for the Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts of its ongoing “Arirang” tour, the band's agency BigHit Music said Friday.

The sessions will open for the third day of the Buenos Aires concert, held on Oct. 24 in Argentina, and the second day of the São Paulo concert held in Brazil on Oct. 30, at 3,800 cinemas located in 80 regions around the world.

The Korean viewing session will take place at the country's three largest theater franchises: CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox.

The dates will differ slightly depending on the time difference with the Latin American countries. For instance, sessions in Asia — including Korea and Australia — will take place a day or two after the concert.

Tickets will be available starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. for Korean viewers and 10 p.m. for the rest of the world.

BTS will hold 14 concerts as part of its “Arirang” tour, in five cities in the region: Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires; and São Paulo. BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]