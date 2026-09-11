Live viewing of BTS's South American 'Arirang' concerts to be held at 3,800 cinemas

Read more
-
Jung Ho-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol go Down Under in new Netflix thriller 'Outback'
Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol will star in the Netflix's Australia-set mystery series adapted from popular webtoon “G'day” (2015-17).
-
aespa members to release solo tracks in special digital single next week
The record, “SYNK: COMPLaeXITY,” contains tracks that were first unveiled during the group’s Seoul concerts in early August.
-
xikers to release new 'Route Zero' series album on Nov. 2
The KQ Entertainment boy band will release its eighth EP, “Route Zero: The Calling,” six months after its last album.
-
Mexican ambassador to Korea hails 'deeply integrated' relationship, calls for more cooperation
Carlos Peñafiel touted the two countries’ industrial ties and a commitment to peace as he marked 216 years of independence.