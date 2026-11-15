LIVE: NCT 127, IVE and Cortis close out the Melon Music Awards on Day 2

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Park Jin-young again pushes back against cult allegations surrounding his Bible study group
JYP Entertainment founder and singer Park Jin-young again denied accusations that Firstfruits, a religious group that grew out of his Bible study, is a cult or heretical organization, calling such claims "persecution."
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BTS and aespa lead Day 1 of the Melon Music Awards — as it happened
The red carpet starts at 5 p.m. and the ceremony at 6 p.m., with Ateez, Riize, Japan’s HANA and a reunited I.O.I among the acts on the bill. Stay with us here for live updates.
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K-pop’s 2027 calendar has some unfinished business — and brewing boy band showdown
HYBE, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment are expected to launch major new boy bands in 2027 as K-pop agencies seek growth beyond established acts.
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Court sides with Min Hee-jin in 2.5 billion won damages suits, citing freedom of expression
Belift Lab and Source Music said they will appeal after the court dismissed their claims, while a separate criminal case against Min remains with prosecutors.