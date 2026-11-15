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LIVE: NCT 127, IVE and Cortis close out the Melon Music Awards on Day 2

The race for the MMA’s remaining top prizes wraps up tonight at Gocheok Sky Dome, with Plave, ILLIT, NCT Wish and KiiiKiii also taking the stage. Stay with us here for live updates.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
JIN EUN-SOO
JIN EUN-SOO HEAD OF LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT DESK
SHIN HA-NEE
SHIN HA-NEE LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER
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IVE's Jang Won-young, left and An Yu-jin pose for photo at the red carpet event for the Day 2 of MMA 2026 taking place at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Nov. 15.
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