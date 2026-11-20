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Twice's Nayeon brings her 'NA-sty' style to new solo release
The three-track single “NA-sty” is the singer's first solo effort in more than two years, led by R&B-pop song “Baby Angel” and featuring her songwriting touch on the winter-themed B-side “SHiVER.”
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Enhypen brings out its romantic side in new single 'The Sin: Parallel World'
Enhypen explores ordinary love and matured vocals in “The Sin: Parallel World,” led by the prerelease track “I Want You.”
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aespa to appear on Disney's annual holiday TV special
The K-pop quartet will perform “Santa Baby” and “Kiss N Tell” on ABC’s Disney holiday special Nov. 30.
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한국 고등학생으로 글로벌 걸그룹 만든다…넷플릭스의 승부수