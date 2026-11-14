LIVE: Day 1 of MMA 2026 kicks off at Gocheok Sky Dome

The red carpet starts at 5 p.m. and the ceremony at 6 p.m., with Ateez, Riize, Japan’s HANA and a reunited I.O.I among the acts on the bill. Stay with us here for live updates.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
JIN EUN-SOO
JIN EUN-SOO HEAD OF LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT DESK
SHIN HA-NEE
SHIN HA-NEE LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER
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Members of girl group Rescene pose on the red carpet at the 2026 Melon Music Awards at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, on Nov. 14.
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