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BTS becomes 1st non-Japanese artist to top 10 billion streams in Japan
BTS became the first non-Japanese artist to surpass 10 billion streams in Japan, Billboard Japan data showed.
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NCT Wish's Yushi tops fan poll for 'perfectly synchronized choreography'
Yushi topped a Picnic fan vote recognizing K-pop artists defined by precise, high-energy synchronized performances.
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Big Bang rises again with ‘GiiiRIP’ for 20th anniversary
The K-pop group’s new single, co-written by G-Dragon and Taeyang, arrives during its 20th-anniversary world tour.
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BTS and Enhypen take top honors on the MAMA Awards’ first night — as it happened
Alpha Drive One and Tuide share Best New Artist, IVE takes Best Female Group, and CL brings the crowd to its feet with a 2NE1-flavored performance in Osaka.