Lim Kim to release second full-length album ‘Exit to Nowhere’ 13 years after debut

The concept image of Lim Kim's second full-length album “Exit to Nowhere” UNIVERSAL MUSIC KOREA

Singer Lim Kim releases the album on Wednesday — her first full-length album in the 13 years — tracing her growth through seven retro-leaning pop tracks.

Singer Lim Kim will release her second full-length album, “Exit to Nowhere,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The album arrives 13 years after her debut full-length album, “Goodbye 20” (2013). The new album's seven tracks "trace the confusion and growth Lim Kim experienced from her early 20s to the present," according to her agency, Universal Music Korea.

“Exit to Nowhere” is built around synth-pop and retro-influenced sounds, with greater weight on Lim Kim’s vocals than her 2019 EP “Generasian,” which leaned into electronic, hip-hop and Asian-inspired production.

Lead track “Never Gonna Be Alone” is an alternative pop song that comes with a music video released alongside the album.

The track list also features B-side tracks “21,” “Limbo” and “Through the Glow,” the last of which brings in Yoon Sang, a veteran singer-songwriter and producer who has been active since the late 1980s and is known for writing for artists including BoA and TVXQ. Lim Kim participated in writing the lyrics for five of the seven tracks.

British singer and rapper Bree Runway appears on the pre-release track “INSA,” out earlier this month, which fuses house music with elements drawn from ballroom and voguing culture.

Lim Kim first drew public attention in 2011 through Mnet’s audition program “Superstar K3” as a member of the folk-pop duo Togeworl. She made her solo debut in 2013 under the name Kim Yae-lim before adopting the stage name Lim Kim in 2019.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]